Six months of quarantine has given celebrities the time to get even more creative. Some of them have taken to TikTok, others have launched their own YouTube channels, and there was also that "inspiring" singalong video we'd just rather forget. Meanwhile, Kate Mara is lending her voice to your newest destination for locked-up thrills: narrating the brand new Audible original thriller, "The Getaway."

Written by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkan, the authors behind 2018's best-selling "The Wife Between Us," and released on Monday, the story tells the tale of a yoga retreat gone wrong. "This story is high tension, suspenseful, and unexpected, which makes a great thriller," Mara tells NYLON. "It is also a great character study and I loved the twists and turns." Mara relished in the chance to try out the new medium during this time. "I love doing voiceover work and have always wanted to record an audio book, so when this came about, I jumped at the opportunity," she says. "It was recorded during quarantine, so it was an easy way to work in the safety of my own home. Though, because I was reading a fun story, it felt very much like an escape and not work at all. It was a fantastic experience and i genuinely look forward to doing it again."

Here, Mara takes on the NYLON Nineteen, revealing her worst date ever, her go-to drink order, and what Real Housewives of New York cast trip she would like to be a part of.

1. What is your astrological sign? Pisces.

2. Do you believe in it? Yes. My hubby is a Pisces also, so we are very similar, and yet not at all.

3. What is your go-to drink order? Champagne (ice cold).

4. What is your hangover cure? I don’t usually drink enough to get a hangover... but when I do, I don’t have a good cure for it!

5. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? Quarantine rules in Australia.

6. Describe your worst date in three words. I can’t answer in just three words. He brought me to a steak house (I'm vegan) and brought two of his friends.

7. If you could be in any music video, what would it be? Beyoncé.

8. What was your first concert? Carole King.

9. What do you remember about it? My mom brought me and my best friend Ali when we were about 11. I got a Carole King sweatshirt and wish I still had it.

10. What was your favorite movie as a kid? Lady Jane starring Helena Bonham Carter. She gets her head chopped off in that film. Kind of dark for a kid, but me and my sister were obsessed.

11. What was your teenage AIM screen name? BabyJune42.

12. What was the meaning behind it? I was obsessed with the musical GYPSY and wanted to play that character as a child.

13. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? A MASK!!!!

14. What reality show would you most like to appear on? With my husband on Real Housewives Of New York during one of their trips to Mexico.

15. What is your best beauty tip or trick? A healthy diet is my biggest beauty tip/trick. A Vegan lifestyle can change your skin.

16. What is your coffee order? Iced cashew milk latte from Botanica in Silverlake, CA

17. What is your favorite pair of shoes that you own? Black velvet boots by Hiraeth, my sister Rooney’s cruelty free, vegan clothing line.

18. What makes them so special? They are super comfortable, beautifully designed by my sister, and didn’t harm any animals in the making.