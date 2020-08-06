Keke Palmer Will Host The VMAs, Thank God

Keke Palmer's schedule is packed, thank you very much. The actress who blessed us with the phrase "Sorry to this man" has some big surprises up her sleeve. Not only is she voicing a new character on the Disney+ Proud Family reboot, she's also bringing her effortless comedy to the VMA stage as this year's emcee.

Palmer will be joining much of the Proud Family's original cast, including Kyla Pratt as protagonist Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as father Oscar, Paula Jai Parker as mom Trudy, Jo Marie Payton as beloved Suga Mama, and Cedric the Entertainer as zany Uncle Bobby Proud. "There’s a new girl coming to town!" she wrote on Instagram. "Prepare to fall in love with 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins." Palmer's Maya promises to be super mature for age and march to the beat of her own drum — and if that means facing off with Penny now and then, so be it. Palmer is definitely excited: "Dreams come true!" she wrote alongside the Proud Family: Louder and Prouder announcement.

Just a few hours after dropping the Proud Family reboot news, Palmer casually came back with the announcement that she would be hosting the 2020 VMAs. In true pandemic fashion, the awards show will stream live on August 30, and includes performances by BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin, as well as new, of-the-moment award categories: “Best Music Video from Home” and “Best Quarantine Performance.” I personally can't wait for Palmer's show commentary, and I know I'm not alone.