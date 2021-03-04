Kerwin Frost Thinks TikTok Is The Easiest Internet Rabbit Hole, Too

Kerwin Frost is back with a new season of his laidback talk show Kerwin Frost Talks. The Harlem-born creative multi-hyphenate may be known for his viral man-the-on-street interviews — like those he'd done at the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Christmas party and Kanye West’s listening party in Wyoming — but Frost much prefers (and has a natural talent for) sitting down and having unfiltered conversations with his famous friends and guests.

“Around that time, people wanted me to pivot into making that style of videos for everything and I really didn't want to go into that,” he tells NYLON of his former Kerwin Frost Presents series. Instead, Kerwin Frost Talks boasts one-on-one chats with Tyler, The Creator, Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, SZA, and more. The second season premiered at the end of February with Mac DeMarco and, thanks to Shopify, Frost designed a whole collection of merch for his loyal fans, too.

“I get to now inform kids on starting businesses and helping out with that,” says Frost of his show’s new partnership. “There was a whole break between the two seasons that wasn't intentional — I just had to work on a million other things — but it's always fun work on the show. Kids will come up to me and say how inspired they were, what they learned from it. And I just really like storytelling and teaching as much as possible.”

To celebrate the new season, we asked Frost to take on the NYLON Nineteen, below, talking internet rabbit holes, his favorite pair of shoes, sad songs, and more.

1. What's your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? I'm a Leo, and yeah, to an extent I do. I don't go super deep into it, but I read a lot of the memes and then I'll go, 'Oh, that's very relatable. Yeah, that's true.' It's so weird to find out there's a path for your character.

2. Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? I believe in ghosts. I saw one once when I was a teenager. We were all staying at my friend Jonah's house, and I was sleeping and the light turned on. We were all freaking out because we're all sleeping in the same room, me and my buddies. And then I walked over to the living room and saw this ghost. It was just peeking over. It was really creepy. And then I just ran back to the room. That was the only time I saw one. There's definitely other forms of life, for sure.

3. What's your go-to drink order? I really like drinks a lot. I really like passion fruit juice. I love orange soda, but I'm trying to cut down on the soda. So I've been drinking LaCroix — lime and cherry. I'm a little late to the LaCroix train. And also if I'm ever feeling fancy, I like getting that watermelon Whole Foods juice that the white moms got. It's the classic. Sometimes I get a drink just because it's funny. Sometimes I'll buy the pomegranate juice for the history.

4. What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? Making sure you still wake up, brush your teeth, and do the normal things. It's very easy to fall out the loop, especially right now, because you're not going anywhere. I think smoking cigarettes... it's just stupid, but I don't know why I do it. It's really dumb.

5. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? Ballroom music, but from the '90s. I was just going through a lot of those songs. There's this one song, "If Madonna Calls," that's really funny. What else? I don't know. I get in one every day, it's almost hard to avoid. A really easy way to end up in an internet rabbit hole is if you ever want to feel old, you open the TikTok app and then you accidentally end up on there for two hours, questioning your entire existence and what the world is.

6. What was the last DM you received? It's really not that interesting. I think my wife sent me an article. My DMs are pretty boring.

7. If you could be in any music video, what would it be? Oh man, there's so many good ones. Like the Prince Batman video, that's a pretty good one. Any of the Hype Williams videos from the 2000s, of course. I also just wish I was on the set, like, for Daft Punk's "Around The World" video.

8. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? What is it when someone takes you to your seat at a concert? My mom was doing that. And I think she took me into AC/DC at Madison Square Garden. It was the wildest show I've ever seen and everyone was wearing light-up devil horns. It was insane. I think I was 12 years old.

9. What was your favorite movie as a kid? The Warriors and I Am Sam with Sean Penn.

10. What was your teenage AIM screen name? I don't remember. I was using AIM on my Sidekick for sure. I don't remember my screen name was though. Probably something really weird.

11. What's your favorite meme/internet joke and why? I don't have a favorite meme, but my favorite meme page for sure is @patiasfantasyworld. They definitely do the best roundup of memes that I've seen.

12. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? I can't think of which one is my favorite because I could probably talk about just red carpet looks in general for an hour. But the first one comes to mind is probably Björk's swan dress. That one was crazy.

13. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? I think it depends where you are. If you're in New York, you can break that up in a lot of different ways and get real nifty with it. A must for sure is chapstick or lotion, just make sure your skin is not all dry.

14. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? I was really boring in high school and I think my room would just get filled up with clothes from Goodwill or Salvation Army. And then my mom would just randomly out of nowhere throw out bags of clothes. Damn, it was terrible.

15. What is one question you never want to be asked again? 'Why'd I get the pencil on my face?' I'm okay with any questions but that is pretty annoying. I get it, though. It's on my face. I asked for it.

16. What is your go-to sad song? I have a lot of them. I really like "At Seventeen" by Janis Ian. I can make a whole playlist. Sometimes I like getting sad to listen to sad music. It's pretty toxic.

17. What reality show would you most like to appear on? I would've loved to been a chauffeur on Flavor of Love. The big guy that just stands there. I love New York and Mo'nique Shelby from Charm School, of course. Making the Band was pretty crazy. I would've loved to have been on that show as an aspiring rapper.

18. What is your best beauty tip or trick? If you're not into doing the whole [beauty] routine, I feel like you're good with just what you are doing. Get a good face cream. That's pretty much it.

19. What is your favorite pair of shoes that you own, and why? Probably the Adidas and Jeremy Scott Wings. The first one that lights up. When I saw that shoe, it just blew my mind. That just introduced me into this entire world, and that was really my gateway of learning about the entire culture. I love those shoes.

More episodes of Kerwin Frost Talks will be released via YouTube bi-monthly through Summer 2021. You can shop the show's merch online now.