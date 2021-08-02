After firmly cementing himself as pop-punk’s bonafide heir apparent over the past year, Lil Huddy is finally ready to introduce the world to his anticipated debut album.

The 19-year-old viral star has announced his newest single “Don’t Freak Out” which will arrive Friday, August 6 and boast huge pop-punk features from Iann Dior, Travis Barker, and All-American Rejects’ frontman Tyson Ritter. But that’s not all of his good news— the TikToker-turned-rockstar has two more big surprises up his sleeve and no doubt one of them is surely the official reveal of his debut album (currently untitled and without a release date), which Huddy has been teasing and working on for the past year.

“this week is the biggest week of my life,” Huddy wrote on Instagram this past Sunday in anticipation of the big week. “3 big announcements coming. don’t freak out.”

Now, with his first announcement out of the way, all that’s left is to anticipate the pop-punk glory that’s still in store. Below is everything we currently know about Lil Huddy’s debut album.

The album will pay homage to his pop-punk heroes

If it wasn’t already evident from the guy-liner, chains, and the features he’s been recruiting for his songs, Lil Huddy’s debut album is all about mining the sounds of the late-aughts golden pop-punk era.

In an interview with NYLON, Huddy explained that pop-punk was the genre he grew up with, and that it seemed only fitting for him to adopt that sound to translate his own emotional turmoil now.

“I was raised on f*cking Avril Lavigne and My Chemical Romance and Blink,” he told NYLON. “I've always loved pop-punk. [It is] literally, above all else, the most serotonin-giving genre, the most authentic genre. It’s also something that's angsty and gives me something to talk about. A lot of the genre's about love and I’m a very emotional kind of kid. I have a lot to say, so I thought that would be the best way I could get my message across — if I did pop-punk.”

The genre’s biggest veterans have already given Huddy their blessings; Travis Barker and All-American Rejects’ Tyson Ritter already boast credits on the project.

Next single, “Don’t Freak Out,” is out August 6

Lil Huddy’s next single from the album is “Don’t Freak Out” and will feature Ritter, Barker and Huddy’s fellow pop-punk peer Iann Dior.

The track is Huddy’s fourth single from the project, following previous releases “America’s Sweetheart,” “The Eulogy Of You And I” and “21st Century Vampire,” his debut single.

Teasing a snippet of the upbeat track, Ritter described the single on Instagram as a “summer wave-rider” — and we can’t agree more.

The album will delve into Lil Huddy’s past relationships

What’s pop-punk without angsty stories about love and break-ups? Lil Huddy obviously did his homework as, he tells NYLON in an interview, the album will tell “the whole story of all the relationships I’ve been through, in no particular order.”

“I wanted to write one song about all of the pain that I had gone through in a relationship, which was ‘The Eulogy of You and Me,’” he explained. “And then I was like, ‘Well, I wrote one song about it. Why don’t I tell the rest of the story?’”

That apparently also includes his relationship with fellow TikToker and ex-girlfriend Charli D’Amelio, whom he also recruited for the music video for “America’s Sweetheart,” his most-watched video to date.