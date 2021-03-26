Lil Nas X Seduces Satan In "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" Video

Lil Nas X evidently saw Cardi and Meg’s “WAP” video and said, “Hold my holy water.” The artist dropped his highly anticipated new single, “(Montero) Call Me By Your Name” on Friday, along with a video filled to the brim with sexualized Biblical imagery for all the pearl-clutchers out there to ponder.

Lil Nas accomplishes a lot in the 3-minute visual. He’s both Adam and the snake in the Garden of Eden, a shining purple angel ascending into heaven — before hopping onto a pole and sliding down to hell instead, and ends the whole thing by seducing and riding Satan before killing him and taking his rightful place on the devil’s throne.

On social media, Lil Nas shared a note he wrote to his younger self about the song, writing, “dear 14 year old montero, i wrote a song with our name in it. it’s about a guy i met last summer. i know we promised to never come out publicly, i know we promised to never be “that” type of gay person, i know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist.”

Watch the video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” below.