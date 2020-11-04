Love is a complicated thing. Not all relationships are meant to last — sometimes you grow apart, and other times your significant other endorses Donald Trump for president and you have to part ways. Following Lil Wayne's endorsement of Trump, the rapper found him single.

Life comes at you fast! As reported by gossip blogger Love B. Scott, Wayne's girlfriend, model Denise Bidot, confirmed the breakup on her Instagram before deactivating her account. Prior to logging off, Bidot also unfollowed Wayne on Instagram.

The Trump endorsement wasn't the only reason for the breakup, but it was definitely the final straw. Bidot's friend told Scott that the model was shocked and disappointed in Wayne's endorsement: "She broke up with Wayne. It wasn't just his Trump support, but that was a big part."

Meanwhile, Wayne headed to Twitter to address the situation. "I live the way I love and I love the way I live," he wrote. "I'm a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You're sweating. Sincerely, the fireman." Someone get Mrs. Officer on the horn, stat!