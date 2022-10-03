Lindsay Lohan Teases Her Return To Film, 'Falling For Christmas'

The holiday season is right around the corner, and this year we can celebrate with the return of Lindsay Lohan. The 36-year-old actress stars in Netflix’s latest holiday romcom, Falling for Christmas, which premieres this fall.

The streamer announced the news on Monday, with a clever tie-back to an infamous scene in Mean Girls where Lohan’s character, Cady, tells her crush what day it is. Netflix tweeted the poster for the upcoming film with the caption, “It’s October 3rd — but here’s an early holiday gift. Lindsay Lohan’s ‘Falling For Christmas’ premieres November 10th.” The image shows Lohan beaming in a red suit with fluffy sleeveless, while she stands next to Glee’s Chord Overstreet in a snowy winter wonderland. Beneath them, the tagline reads, “this holiday season, fall for the unexpected.”

Per the synopsis, Falling For Christmas follows a newly engaged heiress (Lohan) who is injured during a skiing accident in the days leading up to Christmas. After being diagnosed with amnesia, she’s forced to stay put, while the lodge’s owner and his daughter care for her. The rest of the cast includes Jack Wagner, Chase Ramsey, George Young, Blythe Howard, and Olivia Perez.

Lohan has been mostly retired from acting for years, and Falling For Christmas marks her return to the industry. She currently has a two-movie deal with Netflix and the upcoming Christmas film is the first of their collaboration. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter Lohan explained that getting back into acting after nearly a decade was like “riding a bicycle.” “It’s just in me,” she said. “It’s a part of me. Doing films, playing a character, it brings me so much joy to be able to share a story with people. To take people on that journey with me is such a blessing.”

The second film that Lohan will star in is called Irish Wish, a supernatural rom-com set in, where else, Ireland. Lohan said her partnership with the streamer is going well. “I am having a wonderful time working with Netflix and am discussing next steps! I would love to dive deeper and play a character who’s on a journey [of] self-discovery.”

Until then we can watch Lohan show off her skills next month in Falling For Christmas.