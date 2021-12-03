Little Mix Is Going On Hiatus After Next Tour

Almost exactly one year following former member Jesy Nelson’s departure from the group, the now trio Little Mix has announced that they will be going on hiatus after their next tour in spring 2022.

Breaking the news to Mixers on Thursday over social media, members Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Ann Pinnock reflected on their 10-year journey as a girl group, and reassured their fans that they would not be breaking up.

“We are not splitting up, Little Mix are here to stay,” they wrote in a statement. “We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more. We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives.”

They attribute the hiatus as a natural, much-needed break after a decade of non-stop activity, touring, performing, recording, etc., as arguably the world’s biggest girl group at the moment. “It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects,” they added.

It’s been a particularly tough few months for Little Mix as they dealt with a pretty public falling out with former member Nelson in October. While the two camps seemed to split on good terms in 2020, contention has bloomed between them since then, specifically between Nelson and Pinnock.

In the aftermath of Nelson’s “Boyz” black-fishing controversy, leaked DMs attributed to Pinnock appeared to show her calling Nelson’s debut song “horrible,” and accusing her of black-fishing. “Boyz” collaborator Nicki Minaj later responded to the DMs in a now infamous Instagram Live with Nelson, calling Pinnock “jealous” and a “f*cking clown” as Nelson laughed giddily along. All three members of Little Mix unfollowed Nelson on the platform shortly after, while their publicist called the Live “a backfire.” In an interview since, Nelson has said that she and her former bandmates “no longer talk.”

In a way, it might be the right time for Little Mix to take a hiatus both for the band to get their much-needed rest, and for them all to hopefully gain some space to repair their relationships. In the meantime, you can catch the group one last time at their Confetti Tour kicking off April 2022.

Read Little Mix’s full statement below:

We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix. It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects. We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much. We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay 💫 We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more. We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever ♥️ See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie x