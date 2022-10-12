Lizzo To Tell Her Story With 'Love, Lizzo' Documentary

These days, it seems like every celebrity has a documentary in the works. First, we were given a behind-the-scenes look at the 2020 NFL halftime show in Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime, then Olivia Rodrigo took us on tour with Driving Home To You, and soon after, Selena Gomez announced My Mind and Me, an expansive look at her life that’s been years in the making. Now, Lizzo is following suit with a documentary about her unique story and career called Love, Lizzo.

On Wednesday, Lizzo posted a picture of the film’s purple artwork on Instagram. The flyer features her signature mega-watt smile and a fabulous set of lavender nails. Ever a champion of self-love and acceptance (and playing on her hit single “Truth Hurts”), the tagline of the film is: “Truth Heals.” She captioned the image, “Finally telling my story, my way. Love, Lizzo.”

Fans, understandably, flocked to the comments with excitement. One Instagram user summed our thoughts up perfectly, writing, “YES YES YES YES YES AND MORE YES!!!” Though Lizzo often shares snippets of her personal life online, this film will take things one step further. And if Love Lizzo is anything like its predecessors, the documentary will give fans a peek at her impressive life story.

Lizzo rose to fame in 2019 when “Truth Hurts” went viral. The track originally dropped in 2017, but it took two years to truly gain traction. Shortly after, she released her debut album, Cuz I Love You along with chart-topping singles, “Juice,” and “Good As Hell.” Since then Lizzo has gone on tour, performed at the VMA’s, and released her sophomore album Special. While her music career took off, she also launched the inclusive shapewear line, ‘Yitty’ with Fabletics.

She’s also halfway to an EGOT, having won three Grammys in 2020 (Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Traditional R&B Performance) and an Emmy this year for Best Competition Program for her series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. During her acceptance speech, she said, “When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media — someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I’d be like, ‘You’re going to see that person, but b***h, it’s going to have to be you.’”

Needless to say, she’s been booked and busy. She’s also been consistently scrutinized by the public, the media and other celebrities for her appearance. The events of the past four years could all be explored in her upcoming documentary, but that is just speculation. Knowing Lizzo, we should probably expect the unexpected.

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait long to see what she’s conjured up. Love, Lizzo premieres on November 24th on HBO Max.