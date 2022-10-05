'Outer Banks' Star Madelyn Cline Takes NYLON To JBL Fest

Madelyn Cline’s breakout acting role may have been as Sarah Cameron on Outer Banks, the hit teen drama set on the coast of North Carolina, but she’s also made a name for herself by consistently landing on best dressed lists. The 24-year-old has a penchant for elevating trends by remixing them with her own unique style to create something new. While Cline will soon return for Outer Banks’ juicy third season, she’s also joined the cast of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Recently, she attended JBL Fest in Las Vegas, headlined this year by Doja Cat, Bebe Rexha, The Kid LAROI, and Martin Garrix, and shared her experience with NYLON.

On what she wore to the JBL Festival:

I wore a Yuzefi strapless gray corset and Yuzefi black leather pants, with black pumps by Byfar by Mimi Cuttrell. [I also wore] a rhinestone mini purse by Benedetta Bruzziches.

Denise Truscello/Getty Denise Truscello/Getty

On her favorite Doja Cat song:

It’s so hard to choose. I remember hearing “Cookie Jar” when her album Amala came out and immediately becoming a fan. I love “Tia Tamera,” “Candy,” “Juicy,” “Rules.” Also “Like That,” “Woman,” “Kiss Me More”... I really can’t decide!

Doja Cat performs at JBL Fest Kevin Mazur/Getty Kevin Mazur/Getty

On her beauty routine for this event:

I actually forgot all my makeup and hair products when I packed, so I had to use my friend’s makeup! We ordered Aperol Spritzes, got ready together, and listened to music. I love sharing experiences like this with people I love. It makes it so much better.

Denise Truscello/Getty Denise Truscello

On loving Las Vegas:

I went because I’ve loved and used JBL speakers and headphones since I was a teenager. I couldn’t say no to a weekend in Vegas with them! I am a fan of Vegas, it’s a fun weekend getaway with friends. I love blackjack and an espresso martini (or two) a little too much. The nightlife and the strip all feels very fantastical. It’s so fun road-tripping from LA and making stops along the way. Always a great time.