'Knives Out 2' Is Looking To Be Another Star-Studded Whodunit

Leslie Odom Jr. is the latest marquee name to join the cast of Knives Out 2, the sequel to Rian Johnson’s 2019 hit ensemble murder mystery.

The cast list reads like a who’s who of A-list stars, with more names added to the roster seemingly every day. The film’s star, Daniel Crag, will reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc. He’ll be joined by Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, and Edward Norton, in addition to Odom Jr.

The breakout star of Hamilton, Odom Jr. recently received an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Sam Cookie in last year’s Regina King-directed One Night In Miami.

The first Knives Out was a huge success when it hit theaters via Lionsgate in 2018, bringing in $311.4 million at the box office on a budget that totaled a fraction of that. The similarly star-studded cast featured Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Ana de Armas, and the late Christopher Plummer, and the sharp writing and stellar performances earned the film a cult following — as well as an Oscar nomination for Johnson’s original screenplay.

In a headline-making deal, Netflix purchased both Knives Out 2 and 3, giving Johnson and his producing partner Ram Bergman complete creative control over the franchise, for $469 million. This means when the film gets a release date, it’ll be available on the streamer. Filming begins this summer in Greece.