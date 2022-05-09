Doja Cat Channels The ’90s With Her New Blunt Bangs

In the past few years, Doja Cat has become a beauty icon in her right, posting otherworldy eye makeup looks on her Instagram and entering the beauty world as a brand collaborator with BH Cosmetics. She’s also continued to inspire and surprise us with her dramatic hair changes, opting for copper-colored hair for her recent tour and then a bleached Y2K-inspired spiky updo at the Grammys this year.

Along the way, Doja’s go-to hairstylist, who joined her on her mini-tour, Jared “JStayReady” Henderson has shared tips from her most iconic hairstyles by posting the products and process on his Instagram so we can all enjoy each new look with the two trendy collaborators. Together, this week they revealed Doja’s latest hair transformation, a long and layered ’90s supermodel-inspired blowout with blunt bangs. Henderson wants us to know that Doja’s new look is all her own hair in the blunt cut and freshly dyed almost-black color— both trends which are set to take over this summer.

Doja’s new straight-across bangs and bouncy, face-framing blowout remind us of the ubiquitous ’90s supermodel style, with long layers, bombshell volume, and long bangs sitting past her eyebrows. Revealing the look in a reel posted last week, Henderson said “Oh, this isn't a wig, by the way.” Doja then chimed in saying "It's all mine... Every drop." Clearly proud of the glossy, glowy state of her hair after countless dramatic hair changes at events and on tour, Doja then posted her new ’do on TikTok in one of her signature quirky dance videos. “I like my haircut”, Doja captioned the video, and we have to agree.

Henderson is yet to share the secret behind how he keeps Doja’s natural hair so glossy and healthy (or his technique behind that voluminous blowout), but we’ll keep refreshing his Instagram page in the hopes he does soon. In the meantime, we’re enjoying watching Doja style her latest cut and color. With another dancing TikTok posted just this morning she showed off her new hair pulled up in a high bun, with two strands of hair out on either side of her face, trying out yet another ’90s trend and complementing her new bangs.