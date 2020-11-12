Megan Thee Stallions Brings The Good News With Debut Album 'Good News'

Finally some good news! Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion is dropping her debut album Good News on November 20.

Megan began teasing the announcement on November 11, posting collages of newspaper clippings with headlines noting her fashion, music, and advocacy for black women. "Hotties, I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet!" she wrote on Instagram. Through this rough ass year we’ve all been having I felt like we could all use a lil bit of good news."

The Houston native has had a hell of a year. Along with dropping EP Suga, Megan was part of two of the biggest hits of the year, the raunchy "WAP" with Cardi B, and her own explosive single "Savage," and its remix with fellow Houston Hottie Beyoncé.

Megan also recently performed on Saturday Night Live, where she made an impassioned speech regarding Black lives, specifically the protection of Black women. “We need to protect our Black women. And love our Black women," she said. "’Cause at the end of the day, we need our Black women. We need to protect our Black men and stand up for our Black men because at the end of the day, we’re tired of seeing hashtags of our Black men.” Following the performance, she launched her "Don't Stop" scholarship fund and penned a New York Times op-ed titled "Why I Speak Up for Black Women."