Megan Thee Stallion Goes Hard For Houston In "Southside Forever Freestyle"

Noted Houston Hottie and Aquarius, Megan Thee Stallion, turned 26 on February 15 and celebrated in a way only few can: by releasing a fiery salvo titled "Southside Forever Freestyle."

Megan reps her hometown hard in the accompanying Mike Ho-directed video, rocking a Houston Rockets snapback hat, a fully iced-out chain, and a bikini top as she spits over her longtime producers Juicy J and LilJuMadeDaBeat’s beats. “Please bitch, do not try and cap on me / Like I ain’t the hottest out naturally,” she starts without a hitch. “I go anywhere in my T-shirt and chain, ho, killing shit casually/Like I ain’t the hardest in Houston.”

The rapper also dedicated a verse to her mother and grandmother, who both passed away in March 2019: "І’m gоіn’ hаrd fоr mу mаmа / Ѕhе knеw І соuld dо іt / І рrау еvеrу dау јuѕt tо рrоvе іt / І’m gоіn’ hаrd fоr mу grаnnу / Ѕhе wаnt іt, ѕhе hаvе іt / Тhе hооd gоіn’ hаrd fоr Мѕ Рахtоn, huh."

Although Megan went through a harrowing altercation last year with Canadian rapper Tory Lanez during which he allegedly shot her in the foot, she hasn't let it halt her meteoric rise to the top. "I’m healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me, my boo love me, shiddd Beyoncé love me," she tweeted on her birthday. "I’m just happy and blessed."