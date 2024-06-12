Miley Cyrus Admits Beyoncé Is One Of Her Only Industry Friends

Getting into Miley Cyrus’ inner circle is no easy feat, but for Beyoncé, there’s always room. Cyrus sat down for one of her first television interviews in years with David Letterman as part of the newest season of his Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. They spoke, naturally, at the Chateau Marmont, where Cyrus has been staying periodically and giving intimate concerts in the hotel’s lobby. She spoke about the allure of the infamous Los Angeles hotel, how fame and performing can be isolating, and her friendships with other singers and Hollywood stars.

Cyrus and Letterman started by chatting about the most recent Grammys, where Cyrus picked up two awards for her smash hit “Flowers” and gave a Tina Turner-infused performance of the song that she confesses almost didn’t happen. Letterman asked if she has friends within the industry, to which Cyrus said, “I am not very active or a part of my community of other artists ... it doesn’t feel like my people.” But she did go on to single out Beyoncé as someone who “was so kind to me, and I’ve now created a relationship that’s a bit more in depth ... the kindness and consistency is everything. So I’m a part of my community, but it’s more quality than quantity.”

Beyoncé and Cyrus most recently collaborated on “II Most Wanted” for Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, but Cyrus explained to Letterman that the first time the duo met was when she was 15 and had “braces on the back of her teeth,” performing on stage for the 2008 Stand Up To Cancer benefit. Their relationship has since blossomed, with Cyrus joking, “Beyoncé has a yacht, and out of everyone I chose to be friends with at the Grammys, I picked the one who has a yacht.”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the interview, Cyrus discussed how the Chateau performances are a “birthday gift to myself” to reclaim performing after spending her life in massive arenas and stadiums. Letterman even got the exclusive invite to one of her shows — she noted he was one of the few, if only, straight men to ever attend — where she nailed a self-described “David Byrne does Johnny Cash doing Kylie Minogue” performance of Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer.” Here’s hoping that Beyoncé can lure her out of the Chateau and onto the stage for a performance of their duet one day.