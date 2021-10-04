It’s been over three years since Mitski released the phenomenal Be The Cowboy, and our favorite sad rocker has finally returned with promise of new music. On Monday, the beloved musician and patron saint of sad people everywhere tweeted out a link to a YouTube video for a new song being released on Tuesday, October 5 at 10 a.m. ET; it was the first tweet from her account, now run by management, in over two years, since she decided in 2019 to “step away” from social media after “being on non-stop tour for over 5 years.”

Naturally, the internet lost its collective mind, with a concerning amount of people “shaking, screaming, crying,” at her announcement. Sad girl fall, here we come!

Although there’s little other information to glean from the YouTube link, including whether the song is part of a larger project, there is the promotional photo that can offer some hints on what to expect on Tuesday. A shot of her facing a set of elevator doors in a black cowboy hat and matching leather jacket, it could imply some sort of narrative continuation of her last album, Be The Cowboy.

Released in 2019, Be The Cowboy was a breakout album for the “Nobody” singer who’d already amassed a sizable cult following with her previous four records, Lush, Retired From Sad, New Career In Business, Bury Me At Makeout Creek, and Puberty 2. After touring the album, for which she incorporated choreography into her live shows, she announced that she would be taking a break “to be a human again.”

“Y'all, I'm not quitting music!" she clarified at the time. "Me? Quit music?? I've been on non-stop tour for over 5 years, I haven't had a place to live during this time, & I sense that if I don't step away soon, my self-worth/identity will start depending too much on staying in the game, in the constant churn."

Well, welcome back to the churn, Mitski.