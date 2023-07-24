Mitski Announced Her New Album Via Voice Memo

A new project from Mitski is on the way.

The cult singer-songwriter just announced her new album, titled The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, as well as its lead single, which is arriving imminently on Wednesday, July 16. She made the surprise announcement via a 14-second voice memo that was sent through her official newsletter (which you can subscribe to on her website).

“Hi! This is Mitski and I’m at Bombshelter Studios in Nashville where we recorded my new album that’s coming out,” she says on the recording quite cheerily. “It’s called The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We, and its first single is coming out on Wednesday.”

Mitski left social media in 2022 and doesn’t keep any active accounts (save for a very spare Instagram that’s only updated when she’s working) which explains her slightly unorthodox method of announcement.

The are very little details about her forthcoming record other than what she’s shared; there’s no confirmed release date, tracklist, or word on what collaborators might be on the record — though new details will likely be revealed on Wednesday with the arrival of the new song.

Mitski released her last album, Laurel Hell, in February 2022. The album’s dark, electric songs dove deeply into her inner conflict of being a famous musician who doesn’t do it for fame (and actively rejects it). Her new record seems like it’ll be equally as shrouded and charged with turmoil judging from its title, though this time perhaps broaching bigger issues, like our decaying planet and our role in its devastation — nothing less than we expect from our emotional queen. Hopefully, there will still be plenty of sad-happy bangers to dance to.

Stay tuned for more details about Mitski’s album as they arrive. In the meantime, check out her voice memo below.