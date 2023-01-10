Muna saved the summer last year when they released their killer (and horny), no-skips self-titled album — and they’re doing it again this year with a brand new tour. The band has announced their latest set of headlining live dates which will take them to cities all across North America, just as the weather begins to warm and our dancing urge begins to thaw.

The new tour kicks off on April 17 in Seattle, WA, and officially wraps two months later in June in Manchester, TN with their set at Bonnaroo (which recently announced its full lineup). But this is technically just a fraction of the places you’ll be able to see Muna play live this year: in between it all, the band will also be zooming across continents as they support Lorde and Taylor Swift on their respective tours this year.

On select dates in March, Muna will be bouncing around Australia for Lorde’s tour. While from March through July, they’ll be taking a break between their own headlining shows to open for Swift on her much-anticipated Eras tour.

That being said, there’s nothing like seeing Muna perform at their own headlining shows and tour, which will have English rock band Nova Twins opening for them this year. Since the release of their album the band has been non-stop performing and perfecting their live set. The group’s fall 2022 tour saw them bring out a slew of guest artists — like Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers — on the regular, and the trio frequently surprised audiences with unexpected cover performances, like their Halloween transformation into Freaky Friday’s Pink Slip. Needless to say, there’ll be more where that came from.

You can purchase tickets for Muna’s forthcoming shows on their website. See the band’s 2023 tour dates below.

MUNA 2023 North American Tour Dates

April 17 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo *

April 19 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield *

April 26 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

April 28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle *

April 29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore *

May 5 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met *

May 6 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner *

May 8 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 *

May 12 - Washington, DC - The Anthem *

May 13 - Harrisburg, PA - XL At Harrisburg University *

May 14 - Toronto, ON - History *

May 16 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed *

May 17 - St. Paul, MN - The Palace Theatre *

May 19 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom *

June 16 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo

Support from Nova Twins *

Australia Tour Dates

March 5 - Sydney, AUS - Sydney World Pride

March 8 - Brisbane, AUS - Riverstage #

March 10 - Melbourne, AUS - SMMB #

March 11 - Melbourne, AUS - SMMB #

March 13 - Sydney, AUS - Aware Super Theatre #

March 14 - Sydney, NSW - Aware Super Theatre #

March 16 - Adelaide, AUS - Adelaide Festival

# MUNA to support Lorde

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Dates

March 31 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium ^

April 30 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium ^

June 4 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field ^

June 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium ^

July 1 - Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium ^

July 8 - Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ^

July 14 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High ^

July 15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High ^

^ MUNA to support Taylor Swift

UK Tour Dates