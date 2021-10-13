'You' Has Already Been Renewed For Another Season

Since its announcement earlier this year, fans have eagerly awaited the premiere of You season 3 on Netflix. The streamer’s hit stalker series, starring the murderous Pen Badgley (Joe) and his wife Victoria Pedretti (Love), is unveiling its next chapter, fittingly, on Friday, October 13th. If the trailer is any indication of what’s to come it will be full of thrilling surprises. But ahead of its premier Netflix, let viewers in on a little secret, notifying everyone that You will return for a fourth season, too.

“Hello, you. For you, YOU has been renewed for Season 4! See you soon,” the Netflix tweeted on Wednesday.

You was adapted from Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name, and was on Lifetime before picking up a massive audience on Netflix. Ahead of Friday’s premiere, series showrunner Sera Gamble spoke to Deadline about the upcoming seasons. “It’s been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to a creepy yet compelling life,” she said. “We’re deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support, and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in Season 4.”

Season three will follow Joe and Love’s toxic marriage, as they attempt to live a “normal” life and raise their newborn son in the suburbs of Northern California. Per the synopsis, the couple is surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy-bloggers, and insta-famous biohackers. Though Joe is committed to his role as a husband and father, he fears Love’s ability to leave their murderous tendencies behind.

In real life, Badgley is experiencing parenthood for the first time too. The actor welcomed a baby boy last summer, while filming the show’s third season. In an interview with Access Hollywood he spoke about his experience playing Joe while navigating fatherhood in real life. “Sometimes it was almost not helpful,” he said, “because I was having such a light and joyful experience — still am — and Joe is so petrified.”

How Joe and Love will navigate their new family remains unknown, but given the series renewal we can expect many twists and turns along the way. If you haven’t already, catch up on the show’s previous seasons on Netflix before their story continues — or check out a list of shows like You to stream here.