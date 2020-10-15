Nicki Minaj has long been a figurative mother to many sons, and now she's a literal mother to her first-born son. The rapper revealed that she and husband Kenneth Petty welcomed a baby boy into the world. "I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love," she wrote on Instagram. "My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world."

Minaj gave birth on September 30 in what will now surely forever be a day of celebration among her loyal Barbz. She announced her pregnancy earlier in July. "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage," she wrote alongside maternity photos. "Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes."

Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Burberry's Ricardo Tisci, and more have all sent their warmest wishes to the new mom. "Welcome to motherhood," wrote Beyoncé in a celebratory card. "God bless you and your family."

Minaj has long yearned for motherhood — if we're going by her lyrics — and it feels very sweet to see one of her dreams come to fruition. Like she rapped on "All Things Go" off her 2014 record The Pinkprint: "Life is a movie, but there'll never be a sequel / And I'm good with that as long as I'm peaceful / As long as seven years from now I'm taking my daughter to preschool." Swap daughter for son, you know what we mean.