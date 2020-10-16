Entertainment
Nicki Minaj Remixed Sada Baby's Viral TikTok Hit
"Whole Lotta Choppas" got the queen treatment.
Just because she literally just gave birth to her first child does not mean that Nicki Minaj isn't going to give a little something to the rest of her sons. The rapper hopped on a remix of Sada Baby's mega-viral TikTok song "Whole Lotta Choppas" and delivered a salvo that could only come from the queen of rap.
“It’s the Queen Sleaze / Nine months motherfuckin’ pregnant, like what,” she begins before firing off on the track. Just yesterday, Minaj revealed that her first born was a baby boy. "I am so grateful and in love with my son. Madly in love," she wrote on Instagram. "My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world."
Your favorite A-Listers all congratulated Minaj, including Beyoncé who sent over a handwritten note and referred to Minaj by her government name, Onika. Speaking of A-Listers, Minaj dropped hints how she'd eventually like to link up her son on a play-date with Drake's child, Adonis. “Uh, he a freak like Giannis (Giannis) / To be honest, I hope one day we do a play-date with Adonis,” raps Minaj. Maybe the two boys will collaborate for a Young Money roster meets Kidz Bop chart-topping hit. Anything can happen with those genes!