Nicki Minaj Remixed Sada Baby's Viral TikTok Hit

Just because she literally just gave birth to her first child does not mean that Nicki Minaj isn't going to give a little something to the rest of her sons. The rapper hopped on a remix of Sada Baby's mega-viral TikTok song "Whole Lotta Choppas" and delivered a salvo that could only come from the queen of rap.

“It’s the Queen Sleaze / Nine months motherfuckin’ pregnant, like what,” she begins before firing off on the track. Just yesterday, Minaj revealed that her first born was a baby boy. "I am so grateful and in love with my son. Madly in love," she wrote on Instagram. "My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world."

Your favorite A-Listers all congratulated Minaj, including Beyoncé who sent over a handwritten note and referred to Minaj by her government name, Onika. Speaking of A-Listers, Minaj dropped hints how she'd eventually like to link up her son on a play-date with Drake's child, Adonis. “Uh, he a freak like Giannis (Giannis) / To be honest, I hope one day we do a play-date with Adonis,” raps Minaj. Maybe the two boys will collaborate for a Young Money roster meets Kidz Bop chart-topping hit. Anything can happen with those genes!