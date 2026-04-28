Heads Up: North West Is Dropping An EP

It seems like every pop girl and their mother has teased new music this week: Gracie Abrams, Ariana Grande, Madonna, and now, North West. Yes, the 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is joining the family business (we’re of course referring to Kim’s seminal single “Jam (Turn It Up)” here), with her debut EP dropping this Friday.

West announced the project, titled N0RTH4EVR, via Instagram on April 27. A girl of few words, the post simply features of a photo of the EP’s supposed cover art with the caption, “May 1 #n0rth4evr.” The IG got a repost from Kim K (naturally), and according to her Spotify page, the EP is expected to have six tracks.

This isn’t West’s first foray into music — in 2025, the second-gen Kar-Jenner was featured on FKA Twigs’ “Childlike Things,” and on Feb. 6, she dropped her first solo track, “Piercing On My Hand.” If the project is anything like the single, expect the burgeoning rapper to slide over an emo trap beat à la Lil Uzi Vert or Playboi Carti.

N0RTH4EVR is available to stream May 1.