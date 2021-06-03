New Yorkers, the summer is looking up.

New York City’s largest free outdoor concert series, Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, is back with a jam-packed itinerary for the 2021 summer season. After its 2020 iteration was obviously cancelled, this year’s festival returns with over 30 performances set to take place at various locations throughout the city’s boroughs.

Machine Gun Kelly, Patti Smith, Sun Ra Arkestra and more, alongside local rising stars “with an important tie to New York City,” are all scheduled to perform throughout the season, according to a press release. Though most shows will be free (but will require you to request a ticket), select shows will be paid benefit concerts including Machine Gun Kelly’s show in Central Park (which is already, sadly, sold out.)

SummerStage is the latest music festival to re-emerge since Coachella and Lollapalooza announced their return.

Here’s everything you need to know about attending the summer-long event.

SummerStage 2021 Lineup

This year SummerStage will spotlight “New York-Centric artists” including free performances by Patti Smith and Her Band, Sun Ra Arkestra, Antibalas, Tito Nieves, Armand Hammer & The Alchemist featuring Moor Mother, Fielded, and KAYANA, Complexions Contemporary Ballet and Parsons Dance, The Dom Salvador Samba Jazz Sextet, The Metropolitan Opera, La India and more acts to be announced.

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly, Dawes, Lake Street Dive, Indigo Girls with Ani DiFranco and Blue Note at SummerStage featuring George Clinton, Chris Botti and Galactic will all play ticketed benefit concerts.

According to the festival's reps, SummerStage is working to “transform the future of the music industry” by creating a lineup with a 50-50 gender balance. See the full season’s lineup on its website.

SummerStage 2021 Dates and Location

SummerStage has concerts scheduled throughout the summer in New York City, starting June 17 with Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. Lake Street Drive is scheduled for August 24, while Machine Gun Kelly is set for September 13, followed by Patti Smith on September 19.

Shows will take place at special locations throughout all five boroughs including Rumsey Playfield in Central Park, Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem, Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens, and The Coney Island Amphitheater.

SummerStage 2021 COVID-19 Regulations

According to AMNY SummerStage concerts will follow all New York state and local COVID-19 regulations such as “limited capacity, masks, and socially distant seating.”

SummerStage will also require a free ticket for admission along with proof of vaccine or a negative COVID test. Lastly, if needed, they will administer a COVID-19 health screening and temperature test upon entry.

How To Get Tickets to SummerStage 2021

Tickets will be available on June 7 through the City Parks Foundation website.