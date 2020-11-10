Phoebe Bridgers Reworked Her 'Punisher' Hits With An Orchestra

Phoebe Bridgers and her trusty skeleton suit costume are thankfully at it again. The singer-songwriter announced her new EP Copycat Killer, dropping on November 20 via Dead Oceans. Copycat Killer is taking the very best of her sophomore EP Punisher and reworking the tracks with orchestral arrangements recorded with Grammy Award winning arranger and string player Rob Moose.

"Kyoto, "Savior Complex," "Chinese Satellite," and of course the eponymous "Punisher" were all standouts as quarantine releases and are now set for lush revamps to make for an even more cinematic listening experience. Moose is a legend in his own right, and has worked with Bon Iver, Paul Simon, Alabama Shakes, John Legend, Taylor Swift, Sara Bareilles, The Killers, Kesha, Moses Sumney, FKA Twigs, Haim, Jose Gonzalez, and Regina Spektor, and more.

Copycat Killer vinyls will be available through Rough Trade, but you better be quick about it —the release is limited to only 1,500 copies worldwide.