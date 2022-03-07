Entertainment
Phoebe Bridgers Is Going Back On Tour
The 'Punisher' singer announced new stops on her tour, including her first European and UK tour dates.
NYLON cover star Phoebe Bridgers is going back on tour. The singer announced new dates beginning in April, including a two-weekend run at Coachella. The new tour dates include North American shows through mid-June, before she’ll head overseas to Europe and the UK, with a stop at Glastonbury. Tickets are on sale for some of the dates now.
Bridgers released the critically acclaimed Punisher in 2020, and has since toured parts of the US with that album on her cheekily titled Reunion Tour. Most recently she launched her own radio show — for the debut episode, she covered Billie Eilish’s “when the party’s over.”
Phoebe Bridgers’ upcoming tour dates are below:
APRIL
13: Arizona Federal Theatre - Phoenix, AZ
15: Coachella - Indio, CA22: Coachella - Indio, CA
MAY
13: The Amp at Craig Ranch - Las Vegas, NV
14: Kilby Block Party - Salt Lake City, UT
17: Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO
19: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Dallas, TX
20: Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park - Austin, TX21: The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX
22: Hangout Fest - Gulf Shores, AL
24: The Cuban Club - Tampa, FL
25: St Augustine Amphitheatre - St Augustine, FL
27: Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park - Atlanta, GA
28: Forecastle Festival - Louisville, KY
31: Starlight Theatre - Kansas City, MO
JUNE
01: The Waiting Room Outdoors - Omaha, NE
03: BMO Harris Pavilion - Milwaukee, WI
04: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Chicago, IL
07: RBC Echo Beach - Toronto, ON
08: MTelus - Montreal, QC
09: Thompson’s Point - Portland, ME
11: The Anthem - Washington, DC
12: The Anthem - Washington, DC
13: Stone Pony Summer Stage - Asbury Park, NJ
15: BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell - Brooklyn, NY
20: Fairview Park - Dublin, Ireland
22: Barrowland - Glasgow, UK
24-25: Glastonbury - Somerset, UK
26: O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK
30: Roskilde Festival - Roskilde, Denmark
JULY
02: Rock Werchter Festival - Werchter, Belgium
03: Down The Rabbit Hole Festival - Ewijk, Netherlands
05: Carroponte - Milan, Italy
07: Bilbao BBK Festival - Bilbao, Spain
08: Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain
09: NOS Alive Festival - Lisbon, Portugal
14: Colours of Ostrava - Ostrava, Czech Republic
17: Lollapalooza Paris - Paris, France
22: Latitude Festival - Suffolk, UK
23: O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK
26: O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK
AUGUST
07: Hinterland - Saint Charles, IA
18: Spokane Pavilion - Spokane, WA
20: Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver, BC
23: Marymoor Park - Redmond, WA
25: Edgefield Amphitheater - Troudale, OR
27: Vina Robles Amphitheatre - Paso Robles, CA
28: This Ain't No Picnic - Los Angeles, CA