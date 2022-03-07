NYLON cover star Phoebe Bridgers is going back on tour. The singer announced new dates beginning in April, including a two-weekend run at Coachella. The new tour dates include North American shows through mid-June, before she’ll head overseas to Europe and the UK, with a stop at Glastonbury. Tickets are on sale for some of the dates now.

Bridgers released the critically acclaimed Punisher in 2020, and has since toured parts of the US with that album on her cheekily titled Reunion Tour. Most recently she launched her own radio show — for the debut episode, she covered Billie Eilish’s “when the party’s over.”

Phoebe Bridgers’ upcoming tour dates are below:

APRIL

13: Arizona Federal Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

15: Coachella - Indio, CA22: Coachella - Indio, CA

MAY

13: The Amp at Craig Ranch - Las Vegas, NV

14: Kilby Block Party - Salt Lake City, UT

17: Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

19: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Dallas, TX

20: Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park - Austin, TX21: The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

22: Hangout Fest - Gulf Shores, AL

24: The Cuban Club - Tampa, FL

25: St Augustine Amphitheatre - St Augustine, FL

27: Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park - Atlanta, GA

28: Forecastle Festival - Louisville, KY

31: Starlight Theatre - Kansas City, MO

JUNE

01: The Waiting Room Outdoors - Omaha, NE

03: BMO Harris Pavilion - Milwaukee, WI

04: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Chicago, IL

07: RBC Echo Beach - Toronto, ON

08: MTelus - Montreal, QC

09: Thompson’s Point - Portland, ME

11: The Anthem - Washington, DC

12: The Anthem - Washington, DC

13: Stone Pony Summer Stage - Asbury Park, NJ

15: BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell - Brooklyn, NY

20: Fairview Park - Dublin, Ireland

22: Barrowland - Glasgow, UK

24-25: Glastonbury - Somerset, UK

26: O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

30: Roskilde Festival - Roskilde, Denmark

JULY

02: Rock Werchter Festival - Werchter, Belgium

03: Down The Rabbit Hole Festival - Ewijk, Netherlands

05: Carroponte - Milan, Italy

07: Bilbao BBK Festival - Bilbao, Spain

08: Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain

09: NOS Alive Festival - Lisbon, Portugal

14: Colours of Ostrava - Ostrava, Czech Republic

17: Lollapalooza Paris - Paris, France

22: Latitude Festival - Suffolk, UK

23: O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK

26: O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK

AUGUST

07: Hinterland - Saint Charles, IA

18: Spokane Pavilion - Spokane, WA

20: Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver, BC

23: Marymoor Park - Redmond, WA

25: Edgefield Amphitheater - Troudale, OR

27: Vina Robles Amphitheatre - Paso Robles, CA

28: This Ain't No Picnic - Los Angeles, CA