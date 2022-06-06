The age-old dilemma of festival fashion is whether to opt for comfort or style, but attendees at the opening weekend of Primavera Sound 2022 festival in Barcelona had no problem prioritizing both. Mesh tops, florals, and bold prints lived alongside worn-in sneakers and lots of denim as revelers formulated the perfect fits for making a statement while still supporting a jam-packed agenda of rigorous dancing until five in the morning.

It certainly helped that the weather was largely clear and sunny (except for a rainy Friday), and that the weekend’s biggest acts — including headlining sets from Tame Impala, Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Tyler, The Creator, and more — didn’t kick off until after the sun set, perhaps resulting in a cozier selection of fits than what one would typically find at an early June fete. Layering was key as people prepped for the chillier nighttime temps with full-length dresses over jeans (hello, Y2K), transparent tops over tanks, and the ever artful jacket placed over the shoulders. And because no one wants to carry a bag for eight hours straight, the crossbody purse, fanny pack, or whatever, was a near ubiquitous sight, continuing the accessory’s iron-gripped reign over festival fashion for another year counting.

Scroll on for NYLON’s favorite street style looks from the first weekend of Primavera Sound 2022.

