Rebecca Black & Slayyyter Serve Gas Station Glam In "Read My Mind" Video

Rebecca Black has teamed up with fellow extremely online friend Slayyyter for “Read My Mind,” a hyper-pop punk track about wishing a lover knew just what you were thinking. In the video, directed by Weston Allen and premiering on NYLON below, Black and Slayyyter serve up gas station glam. “The bimbofication and yassification of Rebecca Black and Slayyyter is here,” the “Friday” singer says.

“Read My Mind” is Black’s first track since dropping her debut project, Rebecca Black Was Here, and enlisting Slayyyter’s help makes perfect sense. “Slayyyter has been one of my favorite artists over the past few years,” Black says. “I loved every second of making this song with her! After perfecting this song over the course of a year, it’s magic, it’s fantastical and everything I’d hoped for to kick off this new era. Stan! Glam rage is here!”

Black is gearing up for her Rebecca Black Was Here Tour, kicking off in January 2022 with Alice Longyu Gao & Amara CTK100 as headliners.

Watch the video for “Read My Mind” below: