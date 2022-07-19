Riot Fest 2022 Adds My Chemical Romance & Taking Back Sunday To Lineup

Riot Fest, Chicago’s alternative punk-rock festival, is returning to the windy city this fall. Over the years Riot Fest has built a reputation as the number one destination for punk music lovers, and this year they’re keeping the tradition alive with an exciting mix of performances featuring artists from carolesdaughter to My Chemical Romance.

With just a couple of months leading up to the big event, we’ve broken down everything you need to know about Riot Fest 2022. Keep reading for the festival’s lineup, dates, location, and ticket information.

Riot Fest 2022 Lineup

My Chemical Romance, The Original Misfits, and Nine Inch Nails are headlining this year's concert weekend. Riot Festival has not listed the official schedule, but the daily performance breakdown is below.

Friday

Alkaline Trio

Portugal The Man

Bleachers

Taking Back Sunday

Placebo

Descendents

Rocket From The Crypt

The Wonder Years

Jeff Rosenstock

Anberlin

Lagwagon

Marky Ramone’s Blitzkrieg

Lucky Boys Confusion

Hot Mulligan

Foxy Shazam

Boston Manor

Sincere Engineer

Pale Waves

Cloud Nothings

Ls Dunes

Carolesdaughter

Destroy Boys

Aviva

Bob Vylan

Holy Fawn

Algiers

Wargasm (UK)

Cliffdiver

Sitting On Stacy

Saturday

Yellowcard

Bauhaus

Sunny Day Real Estate

Bad Religion

Yungblud

The Story So Far

The Front Bottoms

The Menzingers

Alexisonfire

Movements

JXDN

The Get Up Kids

G War

7 Seconds

Madball

Fear

Bully

The Joy Formidable

Together Pangea

Poorstacy

Mannequin Pussy

War On Women

Charlotte Sands

Jake Hill

Bridge City Sinners

Thick

Skating Polly

No Trigger

Surfboat

Sunday

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Ice Cube

Sleater-Kinney

Jimmy Eat World

The Academy Is

Action Bronson

Lunachicks

The main

Midtown

Pvris

Jawbox

Less Than Jake

Alice Glass

Coolio

The Linda Lindas

Poliça

Zola Jesus

Mom Jeans

Real Friends

The Julianna Theory

Josh A

Renforshort

Joey Valence & Brae

Weathers

Kid Sistr

Save Face

The Bombpops

Treaty of Paris

Concrete Castles

Chastity

Reece Young

Moon Kissed

Night Spice

Riot Fest 2022 Dates and Locations

As usual, the annual Riot Fest will be held in Chicago’s Douglas Park, on the West Side of the city. The concert weekend kicks off on Friday, September 15th, and will run until Sunday, September 18th.

How To Buy Riot Fest 2022 Tickets

Tickets are available to purchase now on the festival's Eventbrite portal. Attendees can choose between one-day, two-day, and three-day passes, with prices ranging from $100 to $300 depending on the package you choose. Riot Fest is offering a layaway option if attendees would prefer to pay for their tickets over time, but interested buyers will need a PayPal account in order to do so.

Check out the festival’s FAQ page for more information about refunds and ticket upgrades.