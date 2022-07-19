Entertainment
Riot Fest 2022 Adds My Chemical Romance & Taking Back Sunday To Lineup
The alternative Chicago festival boasts an impressive lineup this year.
Riot Fest, Chicago’s alternative punk-rock festival, is returning to the windy city this fall. Over the years Riot Fest has built a reputation as the number one destination for punk music lovers, and this year they’re keeping the tradition alive with an exciting mix of performances featuring artists from carolesdaughter to My Chemical Romance.
With just a couple of months leading up to the big event, we’ve broken down everything you need to know about Riot Fest 2022. Keep reading for the festival’s lineup, dates, location, and ticket information.
Riot Fest 2022 Lineup
My Chemical Romance, The Original Misfits, and Nine Inch Nails are headlining this year's concert weekend. Riot Festival has not listed the official schedule, but the daily performance breakdown is below.
Friday
- Alkaline Trio
- Portugal The Man
- Bleachers
- Taking Back Sunday
- Placebo
- Descendents
- Rocket From The Crypt
- The Wonder Years
- Jeff Rosenstock
- Anberlin
- Lagwagon
- Marky Ramone’s Blitzkrieg
- Lucky Boys Confusion
- Hot Mulligan
- Foxy Shazam
- Boston Manor
- Sincere Engineer
- Pale Waves
- Cloud Nothings
- Ls Dunes
- Carolesdaughter
- Destroy Boys
- Aviva
- Bob Vylan
- Holy Fawn
- Algiers
- Wargasm (UK)
- Cliffdiver
- Sitting On Stacy
Saturday
- Yellowcard
- Bauhaus
- Sunny Day Real Estate
- Bad Religion
- Yungblud
- The Story So Far
- The Front Bottoms
- The Menzingers
- Alexisonfire
- Movements
- JXDN
- The Get Up Kids
- G War
- 7 Seconds
- Madball
- Fear
- Bully
- The Joy Formidable
- Together Pangea
- Poorstacy
- Mannequin Pussy
- War On Women
- Charlotte Sands
- Jake Hill
- Bridge City Sinners
- Thick
- Skating Polly
- No Trigger
- Surfboat
Sunday
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs
- Ice Cube
- Sleater-Kinney
- Jimmy Eat World
- The Academy Is
- Action Bronson
- Lunachicks
- The main
- Midtown
- Pvris
- Jawbox
- Less Than Jake
- Alice Glass
- Coolio
- The Linda Lindas
- Poliça
- Zola Jesus
- Mom Jeans
- Real Friends
- The Julianna Theory
- Josh A
- Renforshort
- Joey Valence & Brae
- Weathers
- Kid Sistr
- Save Face
- The Bombpops
- Treaty of Paris
- Concrete Castles
- Chastity
- Reece Young
- Moon Kissed
- Night Spice
Riot Fest 2022 Dates and Locations
As usual, the annual Riot Fest will be held in Chicago’s Douglas Park, on the West Side of the city. The concert weekend kicks off on Friday, September 15th, and will run until Sunday, September 18th.
How To Buy Riot Fest 2022 Tickets
Tickets are available to purchase now on the festival's Eventbrite portal. Attendees can choose between one-day, two-day, and three-day passes, with prices ranging from $100 to $300 depending on the package you choose. Riot Fest is offering a layaway option if attendees would prefer to pay for their tickets over time, but interested buyers will need a PayPal account in order to do so.
Check out the festival’s FAQ page for more information about refunds and ticket upgrades.