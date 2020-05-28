Rosalía And Travis Scott Dance With An Army Of Children In "TKN" Video

Quarantine has forced musicians to put out socially distanced music videos — no crew, no extras, likely shot with a green screen background on an iPhone. The DIY aspect has meant videos created before lockdown restriction came into play all the more satisfying, especially if Rosalía is involved. The Spanish flamenco singer knows how to deliver stunning visuals, and her latest video for "TKN" with Travis Scott is no exception.

The track itself is the type of pop-flamenco banger we've come to expect from Rosalía. Her commanding vocals are the main event, and the video finds her and Travis wrangling an army of dancing children. Rosalía shows her maternal side and Travis feeds the kids a truly monstrous donut — it's called the duality of parenting.

"TKN" also marks Rosalía and Travis's second collaboration, following a remix of his track “Highest in the Room.” He even spits a few bars in Spanish this time around: “Leche con azúcar / Ella tiene medidas brazucas / Esa mami es una G.” (In English: “Milk with sugar / She has Brazilian measurements / This mami is a G.”)

Rosalía previously told Zane Lowe that "TKN" was supposed to drop in March, but because the energy was “so specific for a certain moment,” she decided to wait due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the video below.