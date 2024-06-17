Is A Sabrina Carpenter & Avril Lavigne Collab In The Works?

Is a Sabrina Carpenter and Avril Lavigne collab imminent? Rumors are circulating that the two pop singers may be joining forces after a track listing them both as performers was seemingly added to Carpenter’s BMI songwriting page.

“Exhale” — the song in question — originally appeared on Carpenter’s 2019 album Singular: Act II. The “Espresso” singer co-wrote the somber and sparse ballad with producers Johan Carlsson and Ross Golan about her mental-health struggles and anxiety. “Can I exhale for a minute? / Can I get this out in the open,” its lyrics go. Carpenter performed the fan favorite as an encore on her Singular Tour and has called it one of the most personal songs she’s ever released.

Neither artist has commented on the new registration of “Exhale” and whether that means a new version is coming (or was possibly shelved in the past). Lavigne, meanwhile, has been busy taking fans back to the early aughts with her Greatest Hits Tour, which runs through the fall.

Still, Carpenter has yet to reveal the track list for her sixth album Short N’ Sweet, which drops Aug. 23, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed — especially since she’s already teased its sprawling scope. “Music is in seasons and the project should dictate a specific time,” she recently told Rolling Stone. “Just because I might’ve written a song a year ago and I don’t feel that way anymore doesn’t mean it doesn’t belong on a project.”