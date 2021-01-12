Sally Rooney knows what works for her, and it's writing a book about young Irish twenty-somethings figuring out this big thing we call life. Following the success of Conversations With Friends and Normal People, Rooney is releasing her third title Beautiful World, Where Are You this September through Farrar, Straus and Giroux.

Based on the massive buzz of Rooney's past two titles, Beautiful World is likely to be one of the most anticipated literary releases of the year. For starters, Conversations With Friends and Normal People sold more than a million copies in the United States alone, and those who didn't read the novels became intimately familiar with Rooney's work through the horny and heartbreaking television adaptation of Normal People released on Hulu.

“The title itself speaks to some of the book’s themes, it’s an unanswered question,” Mitzi Angel, the publisher of FSG, said to The New York Times. “The characters are contemplating a world in which the future is very uncertain for them — what’s the world of work going to look like, what’s going to happen to the planet, what are the politics we are all living through. I think the stakes are higher.”

It's not a Rooney novel without Dublin as a backdrop, and Beautiful World, Where Are You brings readers back to the Irish city as it focuses on four characters — a novelist named Alice, her best friend Eileen, and their respective love interests, Felix and Simon. Through conversations and emails, the friends dissect their love lives alongside their looming fears about the future of the planet.