If you, like me, have been mourning the fact that you can't watch Portrait of a Lady On Fire for the first (or the second, third, fourth, or fifth) time again, have no fear, for Francis Lee is here to bless us with Ammonite, yet another lesbian period piece about longing and desire, set against a backdrop of aristocracy and expansive oceans. After having its screenings at Cannes and Telluride canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and prior to its world premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival, Ammonite received its first trailer today.

Starring Saoirse Ronan as a woman recovering from a personal tragedy, and Kate Winslet as the impoverished paleontologist hired to care for her, Ammonite was directed by Francis Lee, whose feature-length debut God's Own Country is, in my opinion, one of the most vital queer films of the past decade. A press release describes the plot as: "1840s England, acclaimed but overlooked fossil hunter Mary Anning (Kate Winslet) and a young woman (Saoirse Ronan) sent to convalesce by the sea develop an intense relationship, altering both of their lives forever."

Which is to say: come to Ammonite for the sure-to-be magnetic performances by Oscar winner Kate Winslet and Golden Globe winner Saoirse Ronan. Stay for the "passionate and all-consuming love affair that will defy all social bounds and alter the course of both lives irrevocably."

In addition to the central duo, Ammonite also stars Mary Queen of Scots' James McArdle, God's Own Country's Alec Secarenau, Killing Eve's Fiona Shaw, and Bridget Jones mainstay Gemma Jones.

Ammonite hits theaters November 13th. Check out the spellbinding trailer below.