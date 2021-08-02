10 Shows Like 'Gossip Girl' To Stream, From 'Elite' To 'NYC Prep'

It didn’t take long for HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot to take its predecessor’s crown as the show on everyone’s lips — and just as it was with the original mid-aughts teen drama, viewers are finding it harder and harder to wait a week in between new episodes. Luckily, there are plenty of other teen shows that capture some of Gossip Girl’s essential essence. So whether you want to see more rich kids behaving badly or are thirsty for more stories about teens being terrorized by omniscient stalkers, we have you covered with ten shows like Gossip Girl that are worth your time.