SNL's Next Guests Include Phoebe Bridgers & Machine Gun Kelly

Finally, something to look forward to.

Saturday Night Live will return on January 30 after a COVID-induced hiatus, and the special guest lineup for the season's first three episodes are stacked — the very definition of giving the people what they want. With hosts including John Krasinski, Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy, and Oscar-winner Regina King, in addition to recent NYLON cover stars Machine Gun Kelly and Phoebe Bridgers appearing as the musical guests, the odds are high that tuning in for the next three Saturdays will be worth it.

Heck, it'd be worth it just to see if Krasinski's skits will dip into any The Office territory, let alone the endless comedic possibilities of MGK and Pete Davidson appearing in the same scene together. Levy and Bridgers — beloved by the internet, both — will appear on February 6, and we can only hope Bowen Yang writes any and every sketch Bridgers appears in. King will round out the trio of first-time hosts on the 13th, with Denver singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff performing live as the special musical guest.

The sketch show's 46th season is only returning, as Weekend Update host Colin Jost predicted, now that there is a new president in office. With both Jim Carrey and Alec Baldwin retiring their respective roles as Joe Biden and Donald Trump, we're still likely to see Maya Rudolph reprise her role as Vice President Kamala Harris, at least in the cold open, with Alex Moffat taking over as Biden. Past hosts of this season have included Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, Adele, John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, Jason Bateman, Timothée Chalamet, and Kristen Wiig.