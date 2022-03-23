Soccer Mommy Kicks Off New Era With Gritty Single "Shotgun"

Soccer Mommy has announced her new album, Sometimes, Forever, out June 24 via Loma Vista.

The upcoming project will be the Nashville musician’s third studio album and follows the release of her acclaimed 2019 sophomore record, Color Theory. To kick off the new chapter, Soccer Mommy’s frontwoman Sophie Allison has unveiled the project’s lead single, “Shotgun,” a grimy and gritty track that feels like a hardened version of the streaky indie rock from the NYLON It Girl’s previous releases.

Over the track’s assertive opening guitar riffs, Allison sings about kissing someone who tastes of “coffee and menthol,” before the song brightens up on the chorus as she declares, “Whenever you want me, I’ll be around, I’m a bullet in a shotgun waiting to sound.” The diaristic and bedroom spirit of Soccer Mommy is clearly still there, but it’s seemingly undergone a darker evolution.

Of the track, Allison says in a press release: “‘Shotgun’ is all about the joys of losing yourself in love. I wanted it to capture the little moments in a relationship that stick with you.”

It arrives alongside a Kevin Lombardo-directed music video, which finds Allison playing the song inside what looks to be her childhood bedroom, though by the video’s end the camera zooms out and reveals it to just be an elaborate filmset — perhaps another indicator of the mature themes the upcoming project will lean into.

For the record’s bold new sonic direction, Allison recruited Oneohtrix Point Never’s Daniel Lopatin to produce the album; Lopatin is also responsible for the dynamic film scores of Uncut Gems, Good Time, and the sound of The Weeknd’s latest album, Dawn FM.

Alongside the album’s announcement, Allison has also unveiled new tour dates in support of the the upcoming record in the U.K. and Europe. The shows will kick off in August in Nottingham, U.K., and take her to cities in Germany, Sweden, Belgium, France, and more. Tickets for the new shows are on sale now. U.S. dates are expected to be announced soon.

Read on for Soccer Mommy’s full tour schedule, and the full tracklist for Sometimes, Forever.

Sometimes, Forever album cover.

Sometimes, Forever tracklist

Bones With U Unholy Affliction Shotgun newdemo Darkness Forever Don’t Ask Me Fire in the Driveway Following Eyes Feel It All The Time Still

Soccer Mommy 2022 tourdates

03/23/22 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! ^

03/25/22 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony ^

03/26/22 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^

03/27/22 - Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall ^

03/28/22 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony Woodstock ^

03/30/22 - Montreal, QC @ L’Astral ^

03/31/22 - Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre ^

04/01/22 - Detroit, MI @ The Eastern ^

04/02/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre ^

04/04/22 - Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum ^

04/05/22 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall ^

04/07/22 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird ^

04/08/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom ^

04/09/22 - Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

04/10/22 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater ^

4/30/22 - Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

5/14/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

6/12/22 - New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival

6/24/22 - Margate, UK @ Leisure Festival

06/28/22 - Dublin, Ireland @ Trinity College *

06/30/22 - Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain @ Vida Festival

8/12/22 - Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

8/31/22 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

9/1/22 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

9/3/22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity

9/5/22 - Köln, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

9/6/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

9/8/22 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

9/9/22 - Oslo, NO @ John Dee

9/10/22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

9/12/22 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

9/13/22 - Bremen, DE @ Lagerhaus

9/15/22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

9/16/22 - Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

9/17/22 - Brussels, BE - Rotonde @ Botanique

9/18/22 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

9/20/22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

9/21/22 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

9/22/22 - London, UK @ O2 Forum

9/23/22 - Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

9/24/22 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

* with Haim

^ with Peel Dream Magazine