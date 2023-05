Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Follow the playlist on Spotify.

“Lipstick Lover” - Janelle Monae Janelle Monáe celebrates lips — no, not those lips — on this cheeky, tropical-tinged ode to everything femme on her first proper release since 2018.

“Prescription” - Remi Wolf Remi Wolf’s soaring, octave-transcending belt > everything else in pop music right now.

“Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo) (feat. Julian Casablancas + The Voidz)” - Daft Punk Julian Casablancas adds the grime to this demo from the Daft Punk Random Access Memories vault.

“Pegasus” - Arlo Parks, Phoebe Bridgers Arlo Parks’ sweet, weightless love song to her blue-themed lover is made even more special with Phoebe Bridgers’ soft harmonies.

“Sunset Blvd” - Clip The dark and light of trying to make it big in Los Angeles collide on CLIP’s “sunset blvd:” “She got white in her nose and a twinkle in her eye.”

“Name Everywhere” - Amelia Moore Amelia Moore’s crackling, transcendent finale to her hyperpop ballad “Name Everywhere” is a soul reset.

“Mr. D.C.T.” - Defiant Presents x Bandmanrill New Jersey rapper Bandmanrill has amassed a sizable following flipping his raps over classic club tracks. His latest, “Mr. D.C.T.,” takes on Crystal Waters’ iconic “Gypsy Woman” and shines it up for the new millennium.

“Go bitch! (feat. Fraxiom)” - mel 4Ever An extreme BFF anthem or bawdy, uber-explicit club track? Take your pick.

“Alfa Romeo” - Niia Los Angeles singer Niia’s darkly revved-up pop arrives just in time for the U.S.’s exploding F1 obsession.

“changer” - bar italia bar italia is actually a band from London, and they’ve perfected the alluring blend of scuzzy sonics and a too-cool-for-school attitude.