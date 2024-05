Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Chihiro” - Billie Eilish Every song from Billie Eilish’s stupendous Hit Me Hard And Soft deserves a spot on this list, but we ultimately went with the “Chihiro” for that truly sumptuous bassline — it’s soul shifting.

“Jump” - Tyla, Gunna, Skillibeng Tyla’s hot-weather music video for “Jump” arrives at the perfect time: when every blockparty in Brooklyn in the upcoming months will be blasting this amapiano steamer.

“Stardust” - ZAYN ZAYN’s falsetto could probably cure illnesses, so consider streaming “Stardust” on repeat as a health plan.

“Aprender A Amar” - Nathy Peluso Nathy Peluso is rapping her ass off so hard on this new track it’ll wipe all the “Nancy Pelosi” memes clean from your head.

“Shame On The Devil” - Vince Staples Vince Staples’ new song is half-prayer, half-gospel, and full soul.

“glimpse of me” - Olivia O’Brien Olivia O’Brien’s “glimpse of me” is the type of “I’m doing better than you think” song that will get you passionately singing along in the car — even if you’re in a relationship.

“Lobster Telephone” - Peggy Gou Like clockwork, the Peggy Gou anthem of summer 2024 has arrived in the form of an ‘80s funk-house banger with melodic Korean lyrics.

“Michigan” - Tasha Tasha’s urgent, radiant new rock song is full of beautiful little requests: Won’t you sit with me for the afternoon? Won’t you reminisce on my old dog?

“Holy Touch” - Suzy Clue Everything about London-and-NYC-based artist Suzy Clue screams It Girl emo rock of the early-aughts.

“reps” - b4u On “reps,” by anonymous Soundcloud creator b4u, what begins as a pretty, reverb-drenched guitar song twists into a glitchy, Jersey club sound-puzzle. It’s weird, but good.