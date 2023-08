Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Follow the playlist on Spotify.

“I Wanna Be Software” - Grimes Only Grimes can make a song about wanting to become a computer sound genuinely romantic.

“Bug Like An Angel” - Mitski Mitski’s song about alcoholism still manages to extend a staggering amount of empathy to the afflicted: “I try to remember the wrath of the devil/ Was also given him by God.”

“One Margarita” (Saucy Remix) [feat. Saucy Santana] - That Chick Angel, CasaDi, & Steve Terrell The one thing that could make That Chick Angel’s iconic “One Margarita” even greater: a Saucy Santana remix.

“Soak Up The Sun” - Soccer Mommy Soccer Mommy covering Sheryl Crow sounds like sipping a glass of sunshine.

“Bewitched” - Laufey Laufey’s elegant, swooning “Bewitched” was made for bookstore meet-cutes and European romances.

“Get It” - Big Boss Vette Big Boss Vette’s “Get It” lays down her rules for dating (no. 1: never ask a man for money) over a funky Daft Punk-esque beat.

“First Love Song” - Alemeda “What do I know? This the first love song I’m writing,” Arizona native Alemeda humbly acknowledges on her new song that nonetheless captures the sweet, breezy goodness of a budding crush.

“Not A Lot Left To Say” - Say Now Say Now (fka needanamebro): another trio of magical-voiced singers who have mastered harmonization.

“Huele a Fraude” - Ohyung & Stefa* Julio Torres’ Problemista is not only one of NYLON’s must-watch summer films, but its eclectic, bubbly score is also worthy of your attention.

“In A Moment Divine” - Freak Heat Waves with Cindy Lee Any place and time will sound divine once you press play on this iridescent Freak Heat Waves x Cindy Lee cut.