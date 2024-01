Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Think U The Shit (Fart)” - Ice Spice While a war was brewing in the rap kingdom this weekend, Ice Spice dropped the big-brained “Think U The Shit (Fart),” reminding us all why everything’s more fun when it’s unserious.

“Super Lady” - (G)I-DLE With lyrics like “I am a god/ Super Lady,” (G)I-DLE’s extravagant new track is girl power to the camp degree — but it’s also why I can’t stop listening.

“Perdió Este Culo” - Bad Gyal Club thotties have a new saint in Spain’s Bad Gyal, whose raunchy tracks will get you instantly gyrating.

“Rare” - Bullion, Carly Rae Jepsen “Rare” is an artsier turn for Carly Rae Jepsen as she teams up with cultish West London producer Bullion.

“One Night/All Night” - Justice, Tame Impala “One Night/All Night” is French dance legends Justice’s first release in seven years, and with a feature from Tame Impala, it’s also one of their most ethereal.

“What’s Love (feat. MUNA)” - Empress Of It feels like Empress Of and MUNA’s “What’s Love” is building up to a big drop, but it holds back, triggering an incompleteness that mirrors the song’s lyrics about unrequited love.

“Radio” - Malice K Brooklyn’s Malice K is NYC’s latest guitar-wielding heartthrob, and his jagged love songs are all the rage.

“Smackin” - Myaap Myaap, a rising voice out of the unassuming rap scene of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, radiates a joyous misfit energy that takes center stage on her new song “Smackin.”

“Sin” - ELI The minute-long buildup to the beat drop on London-based song-maker ELI’s “Sin” is worth the wait.

“Playground” - Heather Russell Heather Russell’s voice mixes Doja Cat’s attitude with Ariana Grande’s weightlessness for a sound that’s undeniably addictive.