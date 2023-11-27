Entertainment

Taeyeon’s “To.X” & 9 Other New Songs Out This Week

With tracks from Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, and more.

“To. X” - Taeyeon

The reigning diva of K-pop is back with a groovy new bop of hooky guitar, lyrics about getting blocked, and a catchy “pa-pa-pam” chorus.

“Labios Mordidos” - Kali Uchis, Karol G

Two Colombian baddies link up for what might be the most iconic Latin pop collaboration of the year.

“santa doesn’t know you like i do” - Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter’s sparkly and sweet “santa doesn’t know you like i do” is the latest addition to the “Christmas yearning” canon.

“Oral” - Björk, Rosalía

For their first-ever song together, Björk and Rosalía trade just-horny-enough verses over gorgeous orchestral instrumentation.

“Last Christmas” - Coco & Clair Clair (Wham! cover)

“Last Christmas” might be the most covered holiday song of all time but Coco & Clair Clair still manage to make it sound fresh with their coquettish pop sensibilities.

“Water Underground” - Real Estate

New Jersey indie rock kings Real Estate pay homage to their great homestate with jangly guitars and a cruising melody fit for suburban drives.

“Lounge Lizard” - Molly Lewis

Can you make an entire song with just whistling? Professional whistler Molly Lewis says yes, and churns out a spectacularly jazzy one, here.

“Who Dat (Make It Clap)” - Lil Q

Memphis, TN is experiencing a renaissance of women rappers and newcomer Lil Q is the latest to emerge with the twerkalicious and promising “Who Dat (Make It Clap).”

“Mastermind Specialism” - English Teacher

English Teacher’s “Mastermind Specialism” is a dreamy song that unfolds like a riddle with mentions of teeth, Nasferatu, Doctor Who, and more.

“jeans” - Cor.Ece & Bad Colours

Los Angeles songwriter Cor.Ece is a new voice with a stunning resume including writing credits on Beyoncé’s “Cozy.” You can hear that same soulful house bounce on his newest solo track, “jeans.”

For more, follow Soundcheck on Spotify.