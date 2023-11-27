Taeyeon’s “To.X” & 9 Other New Songs Out This Week

EntertainmentTaeyeon’s “To.X” & 9 Other New Songs Out This WeekWith tracks from Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, and more.by Steffanee WangNovember 27, 2023“To. X” - TaeyeonThe reigning diva of K-pop is back with a groovy new bop of hooky guitar, lyrics about getting blocked, and a catchy “pa-pa-pam” chorus.“Labios Mordidos” - Kali Uchis, Karol GTwo Colombian baddies link up for what might be the most iconic Latin pop collaboration of the year.“santa doesn’t know you like i do” - Sabrina Carpenter Sabrina Carpenter’s sparkly and sweet “santa doesn’t know you like i do” is the latest addition to the “Christmas yearning” canon.“Oral” - Björk, RosalíaFor their first-ever song together, Björk and Rosalía trade just-horny-enough verses over gorgeous orchestral instrumentation.“Last Christmas” - Coco & Clair Clair (Wham! cover)“Last Christmas” might be the most covered holiday song of all time but Coco & Clair Clair still manage to make it sound fresh with their coquettish pop sensibilities.“Water Underground” - Real EstateNew Jersey indie rock kings Real Estate pay homage to their great homestate with jangly guitars and a cruising melody fit for suburban drives. “Lounge Lizard” - Molly LewisCan you make an entire song with just whistling? Professional whistler Molly Lewis says yes, and churns out a spectacularly jazzy one, here.“Who Dat (Make It Clap)” - Lil QMemphis, TN is experiencing a renaissance of women rappers and newcomer Lil Q is the latest to emerge with the twerkalicious and promising “Who Dat (Make It Clap).”“Mastermind Specialism” - English TeacherEnglish Teacher’s “Mastermind Specialism” is a dreamy song that unfolds like a riddle with mentions of teeth, Nasferatu, Doctor Who, and more.“jeans” - Cor.Ece & Bad ColoursLos Angeles songwriter Cor.Ece is a new voice with a stunning resume including writing credits on Beyoncé’s “Cozy.” You can hear that same soulful house bounce on his newest solo track, “jeans.”For more, follow Soundcheck on Spotify.