Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, And Donatella Versace Will Appear At Stonewall Day's Livestream Benefit

In any other year, queer people around the world would currently be struggling to find any space in their sure-to-be-packed schedules as they hopped from one Pride event to another. But this year, as we all still suffer under the weight of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, in-person Pride events have largely been abandoned. In their place are Youtube livestreams, Zoom parties, and socially-distanced vigils. Which is why Pride Live has announced that their third annual Stonewall Day will function as a livestream event to benefit LGBTQ+ organizations that have been financially affected by the pandemic over these last few months.

Taking place this Friday, June 26th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm ET (with a special pre-show starting at 12:45pm ET), Stonewall Day 2020 will air on LOGO's YouTube and Facebook channels and feature appearances by Taylor Swift, Barack Obama, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Donatella Versace, Christian Siriano, Cynthia Erivo, George Takei, Nico Tortorella, Ryan Jamaal Swain, and more, who will all offer special messages of support to members of the LGBTQ+ community. Additionally, Kesha and Hayley Kiyoko are set to perform on the digital stage.

In a statement about the event, Pride Live's Board Director Dr. Yvette Burton said, “From Marsha P. Johnson’s revolution at Stonewall, to the recent murders of Dominique Fells and Riah Milton, the protection of trans people of color continues to be the litmus test of freedom and equal opportunities. Policies such as the Trump administration’s reversed protections for transgender people in the U.S. health-care system, adds the disproportionate effect of fatal violence, impacted by the intersections of racism, sexism, homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia across communities and families.”

In an effort to respond to these injustices, Pride Live will be using their digital Stonewall Day 2020 event to raise money for organizations like Brave Space Alliance, TransLatin Coalition, Trans Lifeline, and The Ally Coalition.

Check out a flyer with the full lineup for Friday's livestream event below.