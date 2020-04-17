Taylor Swift Confirms Lover Fest 2020 Is Cancelled

2020 has been an awful year if you love live music and concerts (or just having fun), and Taylor Swift fans are the newest group to get their dreams dashed. Swift announced on April 17 that she is cancelling all of her live performances for the rest of the year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, including her semi-mysterious Lover Fest East and West events."I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision," wrote Swift alongside her cancellation statement. "Please, please stay healthy and safe. I'll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what's important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us."

Swift will move her U.S. and Brazil shows to 2021, and will release specific dates later this year. The statement promises that tickets will be honored for a new show date, and that refunds will also be available starting May 1, subject to Ticketmaster terms. It's not all bad news; Swift is still set to appear on the Lady Gaga-curated One World: Together at Home special, airing on April 18. Until then, Swifties can put "Cruel Summer" on repeat and dream of better times.