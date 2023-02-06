Taylor Swift loves a cropped two-piece gown — and she pulled out all the stops at the 2023 Grammys with a look that also heavily nodded to her latest album, Midnights.

The “Anti-Hero” singer arrived at the red carpet Sunday night decked out in a sparkling, midnight blue Roberto Cavalli two-piece gown that shimmered like a starry sky on the red carpet, thanks to reflective beading across the long-sleeved top and down the length of her skirt. She finished the look with $13 million worth of jewels from Lorraine Schwartz including a pair of diamond statement earrings, her signature cherry red lip, and her toned midriff.

Swift has long been a devotee to the cropped gown; her bright coral and pink tube top and skirt combo at the 2016 Grammys, where she also debuted her infamous bob, is one of the earliest to come to mind. At this point, it can join the Swiftian fashion canon with the red lip and mini skirt.

Though Midnights is clearly on Swift’s mind, the album is not up for consideration at the 2023 Grammys, where the star has netted four nominations. The album, released in October of 2022, just missed the cutoff for this year’s ceremony. Instead, the singer nominated for her work on Red (Taylor’s Version), and the soundtrack for Where The Crawdads Sing.

She has nominations in the Song of the Year (“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)”), Best Country Song (“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)(From The Vault)”), Best Song Written For Visual Media (“Carolina” [from Where The Crawdads Sing]), and Best Music Video (All Too Well: The Short Film) categories.

Swift released Red (Taylor’s Version) back in November 2021 alongside the long-awaited extended cut of the fan-favorite — and, arguably, the best song she’s ever written — anthem, “All Too Well.” Later that year, she released the music video for the song which ended up being a short film that she directed starring Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf’s Dylan O’Brien.

Her song, “Carolina,” meanwhile made the nomination rounds this award season. The track was nominated in the Best Original Song categories at the 2023 Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards, Hollywood Music in Media Awards, and more, though, sadly, didn’t win in any of them. The song was also passed over for nomination at the 2023 Oscars.

Swift is heading out on her much-anticipated Eras Tour come March. See more details and angles of Swift’s 2023 Grammys look, below.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images