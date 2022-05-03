Taylor Swift To Screen ‘All Too Well’ At The Tribeca Film Festival

Taylor Swift’s list of achievements is getting longer by the minute. In the past year, the singer-songwriter began re-recording her masters, released Red (Taylor’s Version), shocked the world with a 10-minute version of the album's beloved track “All Too Well,” and produced a short film to accompany it. Now Swift will provide a special screening of the project — which she wrote, directed, and starred in — at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.

The short film, starring Stranger Thing’s Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, premiered on November 12th to critical acclaim. Following its release, the visual garnered 64 million views, while the song “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” landed a No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Titled “A Conversation with Taylor Swift,” the event will take place on June 11 at 3PM at the Beacon Theater, in front of a live audience.

“We are excited to present a compelling slate of Talks, Reunions, and Master Classes from leading storytellers across film, television, music, art, and comedy,” Paula Weinstein, Tribeca’s Chief Content Officer, said in a statement.

“Audiences will have the opportunity to hear from a diverse and captivating lineup of award-winning entertainers at the forefront of cultural leadership.”

The original version of the song was released in 2012 and is widely believed to be about Swift's fling with Jake Gyllenhaal. Over the years fans have pieced clues together, and after the song was re-released the actor was bombarded with new commentary and accusations. In an interview with Esquire, Gyllenhaal claimed to harbor no hard feelings about the track’s revival. “It has nothing to do with me, it’s about her relationship with her fans,” he said. “Artists tap into their personal experiences for inspiration,” he added. “And I don’t begrudge anyone that.”

The beauty of “All Too Well” lies in Swift's ability to turn her heartbreak into a universally relatable experience. Though the video doesn’t include much dialogue, the singer still managed to capture the raw experience of witnessing your own relationship crumble. Following the visuals screening at Tribeca, Swift will break down the making of the short film and explain her creative process.

The Tribeca Film festival begins on June 8th and will wrap on June 19th. Passes are available to purchase on the festival's website.