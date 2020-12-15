Taylor Swift is a singer, songwriter, and secret agent — the latter being when she's dropping Easter egg clues about her records. Prior to her folklore era, Swift was meticulous about dropping little hints, making her album rollouts perfectly ripe pickings for the most sleuth-y of fans out there.

In fact, she's become such a master of her craft that her legions of Swifties became convinced that folklore, and its über surprise follow-up evermore were actually an album trilogy, with another LP prime for a surprise drop in the coming months. They peeped a hidden message slash record title shrouded on the cover of folklore, the almost imperceptible word "Woodvale." Swift dropped in on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with some clarification, and it turns out the queen of details actually just fumbled for once in her life:

"I tend to be sort of annoyingly secret agent-y about dropping clues and hints and Easter eggs, and it’s very annoying but it’s fun for fans and it’s fun for me because they like to pick up on things. And they’ll notice lots of things in music videos or photos or whatever. And then sometimes, I take it too far. And I make a mistake and basically, when I was making folklore, the album that came out back in July, I was too afraid to even unveil the title of album to even my closest teammates and management. I didn’t tell anyone the album title until right before it came out. And so I came up with a fake code name that had the same amount of letters as folklore. Chose a random name, chose Woodvale, Wanted to see how it would look on the album covers, mocked them up, and then decided, 'I don’t actually want to have a title on the album covers and we forgot to take the fake code name off of one of them. Yes, yes, [that’s true]. That’s what happened."

Swift is just like us: she's only human! Kimmel did his journalistic duty and pressed on the possibility of a third album, but again, much like us, the girl needs a damn break. "Jimmy, I’m so tired. I’m so exhausted. I’ve tired myself out," she laughed. "I have nothing left."