Taylor Swift Is Getting An Honorary Doctorate From NYU

Taylor Swift’s resume is expanding as we speak. The Grammy-winning artist famously began her career as a singer-songwriter with an uncanny ability to write a good hook, and has since veered into acting, directing, and scoring movies. Now, the “All Too Well” singer has earned herself an honorary doctorate from New York University as well.

Swift did not attend NYU, but the university wants to celebrate her contributions to the music industry along with her impact on pop-culture. NYU is currently offering a class with those sentiments in mind, however Swift did not contribute to, nor take the course. NYU recently issued a statement explaining their decision to bestow Swift with the degree.

“An 11-time Grammy winner, Ms. Swift is one of the most prolific and celebrated artists of her generation,” the statement read. “She is the only female artist in history to win the music industry’s highest honor, the Grammy Award for Album of the Year three times.”

“Her many awards and distinctions include being the most awarded artist ever in American Music Awards’ history along with being named Artist of the Decade; winner of the BRIT Awards International Female Solo Artist of the Year in 2015 and the Global Icon Award in 2021; and Billboard’s first-ever and only two-time winner of the Woman of the Decade Award,” the note continued. “She is the only solo artist this century to have three albums reach No.1 in one year.”

Swift’s last two albums Folklore and Evermore were released back to back and received critical acclaim. Though she hasn’t teased a new record yet, Swift is currently working on re-recording her masters and re-released her 2012 album Red this year. Most recently the singer crafted a song for the upcoming film, Where The Crawdads Sing which will premiere later this year.

According to Deadline, Swift will receive her Doctorate of Fine Arts during NYU’s spring graduation ceremony on May 18th, at Yankee Stadium. The singer will reportedly deliver a speech, as well to the class of 2022.

Along with Swifts doctorate, honorary degrees will be bestowed to author Lonnie Bunch III, neuroscientist Susan Hockfield, historian Jill Lepore, and academic administrator and former cabinet of secretary of the Puerto Rico Department of Family Affairs, Félix Matos Rodríguez.