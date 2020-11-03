'Orphan' Thriller Gets An Origin Story Prequel

You think things are bad now? Imagine adopting a sweet child, only to find out she's a murderous grown woman! That's literally the plot of 2009's Orphan, the unhinged yet compelling thriller starring Vera Farmiga and Peter Sarsgaard as parents overcoming the devastating loss of their stillborn child by opening their hearts to adopting Esther, played by Isabelle Fuhrman. Orphan doesn't really get into the intricacies of why a woman in her thirties masquerades as a child, but thankfully Hollywood is doing something right for once and delivering a prequel to uncover Esther's earlier deviances.

Fuhrman will be back to reprise her role as Esther and will be joined by Julia Stiles in the forthcoming Orphan: First Kill. The film will follow Leena Klammer after she breaks out of an Estonian psychiatric facility and heads to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. There's a little wrench in her new life as Esther — a mother who is onto her lies and will do anything to protect her family.

Orphan raked in nearly $80 million at the box office with a $20 million budget, and launched Fuhrman into Hollywood with roles in The Hunger Games and Showtime's Masters of Sex. The film cast such a negative light on adoption that Warner Bros. had to add a pro-adoption disclaimer during the credits.