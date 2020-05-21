Doja Cat Joins The Weeknd For "In Your Eyes" Remix

The Weeknd is putting his burgeoning career as a voice actor and comedic song writer on pause to return what he does best — sensual crooning. He dropped a remix of his After Hours single "In Your Eyes," enlisting the help of Doja for the funky rendition.

Doja gives The Weeknd a run for his money with some crooning falsetto takes before dropping some memorable bars of her own. The collaboration feels natural and adds some exciting fuel to Doja's current momentum toward superstardom. Doja is fresh off her “Say So” collaboration featuring Nicki Minaj, which also landed both artists their career first Hot 100 No. 1 song.

“It was a conversation, kind of, for months,” said Doja about her experience with Minaj in a recent interview with Billboard. “And I was like, ‘I’d love to have her on a song. I know my fans would love to have her on a song. I always get tweets about it, so.’ It just happened. They did hit me with like, ‘Hey, guess who got on your song?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’”

The Weeknd's collaboration with Doja follows a handful of other After Hours remixes, including a Lil Uzi Vert remix of “Heartless” and a Major Lazer remix of “Blinding Lights.”