Timothée Chalamet & Luca Guadagnino May Reunite For A "Cannibal Love Story"

Four years after director Luca Guadagnino's Call Me By Your Name turned Timothée Chalamet into an indie film icon (and an Oscar nominee), the pair may be reuniting for another coming-of-age film, with a strange and timely twist.

Guadagnino is reportedly interested in making a film adaptation of Camille DeAngelis' 2016 young adult novel, Bones & All, about a girl who goes in search of her father... as she tries to control her urges to eat people. Does that last part sound familiar? Unfortunately, the plot brings to mind the other CMBYN star, Armie Hammer — most recently in the headlines for a DM leak involving multiple women alleging abuse, with the specific gory detail that Hammer is potentially into cannibalism, sending shock waves through Hollywood.

Deadline reports that Guadagnino's potential Bones & All adaptation would likely star Chalamet opposite Taylor Russell, who you may remember from 2019's Waves. Many have been quick to point out the bizarre connection to Hammer's ongoing scandal, including Hammer's ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, who commented on Just Jared's Instagram calling the film "a...cannibal love story movie," writing: "No. Words."

It's Chambers first and only comment on the situation, and really sums up how many feel about it. For his part, Hammer just excused himself from The Offer, a Paramount+ series on the making of the Godfather movies, in which he was set to star. He was also dropped from the J.Lo-starring Shotgun Wedding when the DMs first leaked.