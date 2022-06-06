Jenna Ortega Is Wednesday Addams In First Trailer For 'Wednesday'

Netflix has shared the first look at Scream’s Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday, the streamer’s live-action Addams Family series created by twee-horror king Tim Burton.

The “twisted new series” is described as a coming-of-age comedy, written by Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar. It stars Ortega as Wednesday Addams during her years at Nevermore Academy. Per a synopsis, the series follows “Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

Christina Ricci famously portrayed the sullen-faced teen in both The Addams Family in 1991 and Addams Family Values in 1993. Ricci will also be part of the new series — and though her role is still unannounced, she won’t be playing an older version of Wednesday.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Georgie Farmer, Naomi Ogawa, and Moosa Mostafa will also star in the series. No release date yet, but Wednesday will drop sometime in 2022.

Watch the first trailer for Wednesday, below: